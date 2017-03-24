JUST US, is a group created as a resource for women of Benton County that are looking for tools to help with networking or advice. They are hosting their first public event Friday, March 31 at 5:30 at the Revolution Center (formerly Café DeKlos).

This is a free event for all women.

There will be three very inspiring women sharing some tips and experiences with these ladies on Friday night.

The first is Nikki Hynek, the creator and founder of the brand Dollup Beauty. After a 10 year career as a freelance makeup artist, Nikki invented a makeup case that started her on an exciting journey of launching a full cosmetic brand.

The next speaker is our local Julie Lessig from Total Balance and she’ll give us all some inspiration and tips on feeling better after a long day behind the desk. Anyone who has ever talked to Julie or knows her dedication to self fitness knows she is an inspiration.

The final speaker is Bethany Clemenson who is a business executive and certified life coach who is so passionate about being a catalyst for change. She speaks to groups and organizations about getting free of the “stuff” that stops them from being their best. Bethany is an optimist and #hopedealer who encourages everyone to live their life, not exist in it.

“Our group is so excited about this group of ladies coming to speak on Friday. I really hope that whether you are a stay at home mom looking for a little inspiration or a business woman in the community that you think about coming on Friday night.

We have a Facebook page where you can register or people can contact me directly. We just want to have an idea of who is coming as we have limited seating but we want to fill those seats” says Tressa Walton.

Click to view flyer Leading & Living Well in Todays World