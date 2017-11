Virginia Holsten and the rest of the Vinton Public Library staff are again inviting area residents to compete in the gingerbread house contest.

Contestants can drop off their houses between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4. The houses will remain on display in the library through Dec. 18-22. Judging takes place Dec. 9.

The houses must be completely edible. Only one entry per person or group. Entry forms are available at the library.