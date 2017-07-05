We’re feeling the heat.

LifeServe Blood Center is urging all blood donors, whether you roll up your sleeve a few times a year or if you’ve been away for a while, to hop in the donor chair and make a lifesaving gift this July!

Summer often brings a dip in donations due to vacations and other summer fun. LifeServers of all blood types are needed to boost the community blood supply back up to a stable level.

Please give blood at an upcoming blood drive in your area to ensure a healthy, stable community blood supply!

Virginia Gay Hospital and Vinton Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM at Virginia Gay Hospital, 502 N 9th Ave.

Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center was established in April, 2010 when The Blood Center of Iowa joined operations with Siouxland Community Blood Bank. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center provides blood and blood products to more than 100 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.