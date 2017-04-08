The La Porte City Women’s Club is sponsoring a spring style show and dinner May 1, at the La Porte City Golf Club. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:00, and the style show at 6:30. Dinner will be lasagna or spaghetti bake, garlic bread, salad, and cheesecake dessert.

At this time the stores showcasing their clothing includes: Sassy & Chic; Henkle Creek & Cameron’s; and Dress Barn.

Proceeds will be used for such community projects garden club, After Prom, scholarships, preschool, Sing Me to Heaven, LPC Ag Museum, Inner City Slickers, and the library.

For reservations or more informations call Kathy Turner at 319-239-3808 or email kathyturner2012@gmail.com.