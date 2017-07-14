Luzerne is planning to host “Music in the Park” as a fundraiser to kick-off its 2018 sesquicentennial celebration. The event will be held on Sunday, July 23rd, 2017, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the Luzerne City Park. The Marengo Jammers, known for their renditions of bluegrass, country, gospel and classic rock and roll, will provide the music. A portion of the group previously played at Phat Daddy’s restaurant in Marengo and at the Iowa County Fairgrounds during its annual music festival. A free will donation will be taken, Hot dogs and beverages will be available for purchase during the event. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Steve Meyer of Blairstown is in the process of writing a book about Luzerne’s history. The book will include biographies of past and present Luzerne families and will to go to press later this year. Each family who wants to make a submission is allowed one single-spaced page per family, including picture(s). The submissions will be returned for final approval after being edited for content.

Please submit by August 1, 2017 to Jan Kendall by mail or hand delivery at 111 West Iowa Street, Luzerne, 52257-9652, or email jkendall@netins.net .

Pre-sales will begin after January 1, 2018.

Luzerne will celebrate its sesquicentennial on June 9, 2018 with many activities yet to be determined.