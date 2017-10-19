By The Benton County Conservation Board

Wednesday, October 25th, 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Make a Walking Stick

A good hiking stick can make hiking a pleasure; it can also help you record the memorable times on your journeys. Come out to the Nature Center to make your own

personalized walking stick. Please pre-register by Monday, October 23rd by emailing info@bentoncountyparks.com or by calling 319-472-4942.

All programs are free unless otherwise noted.

Meet at the Nature Center if no location is listed.

Although the majority of our programs are free, we always welcome donations to help offset the cost of materials and to further enhance our programming options.

Thank you for joining us and referring us to a friend.