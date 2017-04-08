La Porte City Women’s Club is sponsoring a spring style show and dinner May 1, at the La Porte City Golf Club. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:00, and the style show at 6:30. Dinner will be lasagna or spaghetti bake, garlic bread, salad, and cheesecake dessert. At this time the stores showcasing their clothing includes: Sassy & Chic; Henkle Creek & Cameron’s; and Dress Barn. Proceeds will be used for such community projects garden club, After Prom, scholarships, preschool, Sing Me to Heaven, LPC Ag Museum, Inner City Slickers, and the library.
