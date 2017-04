The Vinton-Shellsburg & Benton Community Homeschool Assistance Program will present its 2017 senior drama: Meriweather Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies.

Performances will be at 7 p.m., Friday, April 28 and 3 p.m., Sunday, April 30 at Tilford Elementary in Vinton, Iowa.

Admission is $1.

Please come find out what’s going on in Meriweather Academy’s library!