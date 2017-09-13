An award-winning film about America’s addiction epidemic will be shown Thursday, September 21st at the Cedar Rapids Public Library Whipple Auditorium. “The Anonymous People”, takes an honest look at the public health crisis of addiction to alcohol and other drugs. Doors open for this one night event at 5pm with the movie beginning at 5:30pm. There will be an opportunity for discussion and networking following at 6:30pm.

The moving story of “The Anonymous People” is told by actual citizens, leaders, public figures, volunteers, corporate executives, and celebrities who are using their experiences to save the lives of others just like them. This public recovery movement aims to transform public opinion, engage communities, and create a shift in policy toward lasting solutions.

“The Anonymous People” explores the social stigma and discrimination that is found within our society that have kept people in recovery silent for far too long. New movements of courageous addition recovery advocates are stepping out of the shadows to announce the truth and reality of recovery. These are real people sharing real stories of the struggles that they have faced through their personal journey.

If you are person in recovery, have a loved one who is in recovery or work with people through their recovery then this is a movie event you will not want to miss. For too long people have carried not only the burden of recovery but the stigma that comes with it. You will not want to miss this screening of “The Anonymous People” which celebrates the courage it takes for people to embrace their own recovery and provides a voice that will help shift the current climate surrounding this important issue.

A trailer for this feature documentary film can be viewed at www.manyfaces1voice.org. This showing of “The Anonymous People” is being provided through a partnership of the Area Substance Abuse Council, Iowa Department of Public Health and Mercy Medical Center.