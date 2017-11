The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA is continuing its support of local veterans, with a Dec. 2 pancake breakfast at the high school. Aided by the experienced pancake crew of the Vinton Kiwanis Club, the FFA members will be serving pancakes, sausage, milk and coffee.

A free will donation will be accepted; proceeds will go toward the Benton County Veterans Assistance Program.

The event takes place from 7-11 a.m. in the VSHS cafeteria.