The Vinton Fire Department, working with Pink Heals, has arranged for the famous pink fire truck that carries the signatures of countless people who have survived a variety of illnesses, to bring that truck to Vinton tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 21).

The truck will be in Vinton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Although the vehicles in the Pink Heals fleet are bubble-gum pink in color, the organization says their work is about helping everyone, not only cancer survivors.

“This is about all illnesses that people endure, and the people a community can support,” say the organizers.

The Pink Heals National Tour operates by the sale of merchandise, gifts, local sponsorship and in kind donations to maintain its vehicles, buy gas and travel across the country to visit individuals and share the program. Tour drivers volunteer up to 21 days at a time to drive pink fire trucks and police cars across America and deliver the Pink Heals Program to communities. The organization’s local chapters use pink fire trucks and police cars as a visual reminder that people matter. Chapters partner with local businesses for home visits in order to provide visit recipients with donated goods, gift cards and services and to give the employees of those businesses the opportunity to bring joy, love and hope to people in need.

