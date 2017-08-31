The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Pheasants Forever will be hosting a pollinator and pheasant habitat Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., in Norway.

The field day, which focuses on developing prairie habitat, is free and open to the public. The agenda includes topics such as establishing native species, how to convert existing cool season brome/fescue to native species, establishment maintenance, long-term maintenance, and Conservation Reserve Program mid-contract management (MCM).

Native plant and weed identification will also be covered, along with expectations for prairie seeding in the first, second, and third years.

If you are interested in learning about techniques for establishing and maintaining your grassland habitat, plan to attend. Refreshments will be provided. The field day will be held at 3154 75th Street in Norway. To RSVP, please call Emery Davis at (319) 212-0916. RSVPs are preferred, but not required.