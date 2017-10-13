Make sure you make time this Sunday afternoon to come join Prairie Fiddle on the stage of Old Main’s auditorium on the campus of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School. You will hear the music Mary Ingalls carried in her heart to the Iowa College for the Blind from her little house on the Prairie. This music played by Pa’s fiddle throughout Mary’s childhood will leave you alternately tapping your foot and dabbing tears from your eyes.

The program presented by the music duo known as Prairie Fiddle will be presented from 3 p to 5 p.m. with an intermission. Admission will be $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students with open seating. The doors will open at 2:00 p.m. Displays of artifacts will be on the main floor as well as the Founders Room. The museum on 3rd floor will also be open. Braille School alumni as well as Mary Ingalls Society members will be on hand to answer questions.

Tours of Old Main will be available following the musical program at 5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to come to the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School and immerse yourself in its history. Walk along the halls students have walked since the Civil Warand come away with a sense of having touched history.