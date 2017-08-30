A farm safety day camp for any Benton County student in 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th grade is being planned for Saturday, September 23, 2017. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Vinton. The Benton County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Service in conjunction with Progressive Agriculture, Benton County Farm Bureau, Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Belle Plaine FFA, Benton Community FFA, Unity Point Health Clinic, Virginia Gay Hospital and Benton County beef, pork and dairy commodity groups are sponsoring the event. Progressive Agriculture is the special sponsor for this event.

According to Greg Walston, Farm Safety Day Coordinator, children often see farm and livestock operations as a fun and exciting playground that can provide endless hours of fun and adventure. Unfortunately, these farms and the livestock and equipment found there can set the stage for tragedy. One serious injury and 4 fatalities have occurred as recent as the fall of 2016 to children in Iowa under 16. In fact, the highest rate of farm injuries occurs to children ages 5 to 14.

Walston noted, that farm safety camps sponsored by Progressive Agriculture, in cooperation with local groups, are being held throughout the state and nation to teach children how to reduce and prevent farm injuries. During the camp, children will participate in activities and be trained to recognize the importance of taking responsibility for their own actions. They will be encouraged to follow safety rules, listen to adults who supervise them and share safety rules with their family and friends.

Topics that will be presented at Benton County’s camp this year include: combine safety, ATV safety, lawn mower safety, 911 emergency, first aid, hidden hazards, grain safety, pinch point hazards, accident survivor, chemical safety and sun sense safety. Parents who wish to have their children participate need to pre-register through the Benton County Extension office located at 501 1st Ave in Vinton. Call 319-472-4739 for more information. Pre-registration is due by Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Extension office. There is no cost to participants but enrollment is limited so act promptly.