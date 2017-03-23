Vinton-Shellsburg High School juniors and seniors, and their dates, are making plans for the April 29 Prom and the overnight Post-Prom event that follows.

This year, the event schedule leading up to Prom has changed. The Grand March will begin at 4 p.m. in the VSHS Auditorium. Following the March, there will be a dinner for prom-goers at Revolution Church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. before the 8 p.m. Prom.

The Post-Prom party begins at 11:30 p.m. All VSHS juniors and seniors may attend Post-Prom, even if they chose to not go to Prom. A variety of activities will take place until 3:30 a.m., and hypnotist Jim Ward will again entertain the students at 3:30 a.m. Post-Prom wil end with a light breakfast and final prizes between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

The Post-Prom Committee has been working throughout the year, organizing the event and activities, and fund-raising. The group is still accepting donations of items and gift cards from area businesses to give as prizes. Also, parents of juniors are asked to sign up as volunteers for the event.

To volunteer or make a donation, contact Mel Davis at 319-560-9911 or MelissaAnneD@gmail.com