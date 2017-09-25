THE VINTON RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Vinton Skate Center from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Walk-ins are always welcome, or you can make an appointment by going to redcrossblood.org. You can also call Kristie at (319) 472-4292. Please show your support and help the cause.
