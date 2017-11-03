Reina del Cid and Toni Lindgren will perform at Farmers Mercantile Hall in Garrison, Ia on Sunday afternoon, November 19th .

Reina del Cid is a folk-rock, singer-songwriter, originally from North Dakota. Her lyrical storytelling can range from light and playful to pensive and sometimes dark.

Toni Lindgren is an amazing flatpicking guitarist, with a driving sound that can range from bluesy ballads to bouncy and bright. She comes from Wisconsin originally and is now based in Minneaplois, where she and Reina del Cid are half of a larger band called Reina del Cid. They may be joined by an upright base player for this event.

These two musicians seem to perfectly compliment each other in acheiving a beautiful bluesy folk rock sound. If you want to check out their music, they do a weekly “Sunday Morning with Reina del Cid” on youtube that is really enjoyable!

The show will be Sunday, November, 19th from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Admission $10

Refreshments by the Garrison Library.

Farmers Mercantile Hall is located in Garrison, IA at 100 West Main Street.

Watch Reina del Cid here!