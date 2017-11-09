The annual Benton County Salvation Army bell-ringing is under way in Vinton, as area church groups and businesses are providing volunteers to ring the bells to make customers aware of the effort to help local residents.

All money raised will go toward Benton County residents facing a variety of needs.

To volunteer to be a bell-ringer, call Robert Parker at 515-240-5810.

Bell-ringers will be in several locations through the holiday season, mostly on Fridays and Saturdays, says LaNette Parker. Locations include Fareway, the Casey’s in Urbana, near the 380 exit, as well as in Belle Plaine. There are also 8-10 countertop kettles scattered throughout the county in various businesses.

Counter top kettles are located at Casey’s in Urbana, Casey’s and John’s Qwik Stop in Vinton, Country Foods in Belle Plaine, as well as the gas stations in Van Horne, Newhall, Atkins, Shellsburg and Norway.