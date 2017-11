​

It’s that time of year again….SANTA PAWS IS COMING TO TOWN!

Join us, Sunday, November 19th between 12-4:00pm to get your picture taken with Santa!

Each 4×6 photo is just $5 and 100% of the proceeds directly benefit the animals in our care.

All are welcome – two legged or four; so spread the word, pack your car and head down for a fun time!