Did you miss out on pictures with Santa ?! Don’t worry… Santa Paws is returning Sunday, December 10!

Who: YOU! And all of your friends…two legged or four!

What: Pictures with Santa Paws (each 4×6 photo is just $5!)

When: Sunday, December 10; 12-4pm

Where: 211 West 4th Street, Vinton (across from the Palace Theatre)

Why: To raise money for the shelter animals!

We had a blast during his last visit, you definitely don’t want to miss out twice! We hope to see you there!