By Nancy Thorkildson

Click to view SACG Golf Tourney flyer

The Shellsburg Area Community Group (SACG) will be hosting their 6th Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg on Saturday, June 24th. There will be a 9:00 am shot gun start for this 4 person best shot tournament. A fee of $200 per team covers green fees, cart, and meal. You’ll also be able to purchase “mulligans”. Cash prizes will be awarded and there will be silent auction items available as well as a raffle drawing for cash prizes.

Sign up by calling Wildcat Golf Course at 319-436-4653. Please pay by cash or checks payable to SACG on day of tournament as we are unable to accept credit cards.

The Shellsburg Area Community Group is a non-profit group created in 2011. It has brought multiple community enhancements to Shellsburg such as the Prairie Forest Trail, development of the Shellsburg Memorial Park, sponsoring Family Fun Nights, a streambank improvement project in the city park and other beautification efforts. All proceeds from this annual fund raiser will go toward community improvement projects in Shellsburg. Your participation and support will be appreciated!!