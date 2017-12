The Shellsburg Friends of the Library are sponsoring an all you can eat Spaghetti Supper on Thursday, December 7th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

This fund raising event will be held at the Shellsburg Legion Hall, 114 Main St. in Shellsburg.

Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and desserts will be served. Adults are $9, children ages 5 – 12 are $5.00 and children under 5 years of age are free.

All proceeds go to support the Shellsburg Library’s activities and services.

