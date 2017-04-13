“Pardners “ of the Center Point Library is having its annual used book sale May 12 and 13 and it’s your last shot at books at the old price: 50 cents for hardcovers and 25 cents for paperbacks.

At its regular April meeting Friends voted to double the prices beginning May 15 in the Friends Book Corner sales room at the Andersen Center Point Library and for future book sales.

Besides books—as always including a good supply of Westerns—Friends has rounded up a limited number of stray Library computers for the book sale that can be had for $30 complete.

There will be a silent auction, a bake sale Saturday a.m. and from 2 to 3 Saturday all the books you can rustle for $5.

There will also be a pen of thoroughbred books specially priced. The book sale will be held in the more-than-OK corral of the Andersen Community Room in the Library basement. Hours are 2-7 Friday, May 12, and 9-3 Saturday, May 13.

Friends also voted to work in cahoots with the Library’s Summer Reading Program by doing free food for the finale July 28. Friends discussed the new website, done by president Andria Youker, and how to wrangle new members too.