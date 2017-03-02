The 2017 Little Vikes Drama Camp will open with orientation and workshops on June 5 & 6. At the end of camp on June 6, campers will be given their casting assignments for the main production, There’s a Monster in my Closet, and a short meeting will be held with the directors.

There’s a Monster in my Closet features a cast including Emily and her friends, her brother Tom and his friends, and many Dream World inhabitants including monsters, Sandman, the Dream King, Sprites, Fairies, and Dream Weavers. The VSHS Drama Department will be performing this show in April, giving Little Vikes Drama Campers the unique opportunity to see the show and then perform it. Several VSHS Drama students will assist in the direction and mentoring of Little Vikes Drama Company Cast.

Little Vikes Drama Camp format features an environment in which children can gain familiarity with live theatre, cultivate their imaginations, discover their own individual talents, acquire vital communication skills, and learn to work in cooperation with the other members of a cast and crew. Little Vikes Drama Company productions are warm, rewarding experiences that leave wonderful, lasting memories!

Marcy Horst is the coordinator.

Click HERE for a registration form.