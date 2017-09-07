Sole Sisters, the fitness and empowerment group for fifth grade Vinton-Shellsburg girls, will continue again this year, with Mrs. Lindsey Otto and Mrs. Sara Mathis leading the classes.

The first session begins on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The class will meet weekly through Nov. 14. The girls will learn about fitness and running, but other essential life skills like self-confidence, how to use the best decision-making skills, and how to be healthy in all areas of life.

The three reasons Mrs. Otto and Mrs. Mathis give for joining are:

Because being a girl can be hard at times, but with the right tools, a girl can face anything; Because living a healthy lifestyle is about much more than exercising; and, Because being part of a group is fun, not to mention an awesome group of girls like Sole Sisters

In addition to the weekly meetings, the girls will walk together in the Homecoming Parade on Sept. 28, and end the program with a two-mile run on Nov. 19. The participants will ride the bus from Shellsburg to the Middle School; parents are to pick them up there at 5 p.m.

The cost of the program is $25, but scholarships are available. Registration is due by Friday, Sept. 8. Sign-up forms are availalbe at Shellsburg Elementary.

To sign up, or for more information, contact Mrs. Otto at lindsey.otto@vscsd.org or Mrs. Mathis at sarah.mathis@vscsd.org.