The 8th Annual Vinton Shellsburg United Special Olympics Benefit Ride will take place next Saturday, Aug. 26. Motorcylists will leave from Ron-Da-Voo in Vinton at 11 a.m. and return to the American Legion in Vinton, where there will be a live auction and other activities.

Event details:

Remember this ride is NOT just for bikes!

ALL VEHICLES WELCOME!

Rain or shine this ride goes on.

Cost $15 per person or $25 per couple

Saturday August 26th 2017

Registration is at 10am-11am At Ron-Da-voo in Vinton



*Kick stands up at 11am

* Return to American Legion in Vinton by 5:30pm

137 Mile Route:

start: Ron-Da-Voo, vinton

Big R’s Bar and grille-Elberon

Coops Roadhouse and Pearl Street-Shellsburg

The Damn Bar-Troy Mills

Wolfey’s Wapsie Outback-Quasqueton

Phats Pub and Grub-Brandon

Mickeys Bar (Wild Card stop) Vinton

End: American Legion-Vinton

Food provided at the American Legion in Vinton Last stop by:

“SMOKEN ON THE CEDAR!!!”

Raffle Tickets Available for $2500 CASH PRIZE

$5 a Ticket or 5 for $20

Dollar raffle for variety of prizes and Live Auction on variety of items

PLEASE come join us, Support our team and have some fun!!!

Afterwards enjoy Boomtown Fireworks!!

ALL PROCEEDS REMAIN WITH OUR LOCAL VSU TEAM!!!

See the event Facebook page HERE.