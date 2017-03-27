Don’t be a Grinch—mark your calendars for the Center Point Friends of the Library annual used book sale, May 12 and 13.

The Book Sale will be at the Andersen Community Room at the Library from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 to 3 on Saturday. On Saturday from 2 to 3 you may buy all the books you want for $5 and Who wouldn’t like that?

At its March meeting Friends decided to have a bake sale on Saturday morning. There will also be a silent auction Saturday of donated items, including a crazy quilt donated and finished by Friends members.

To provide Max-imum access to quality used books, Friends also has a permanent used book sale going in the old video vault of the Library. The shelves are filled with donated and withdrawn Library books and magazines: 50 cents for hard cover, 25 for paperbacks. There are also puzzles, cake pans, book bags, t shirts, etc. available.

Friends meets the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Library. New Friends are always welcome.