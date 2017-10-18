By Benton County Conservation

Thursday, October 26th, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Toddler Time: Creepy Crawlies

It’s getting close to Halloween and that means spiders, snakes, and other creepy critters!

Bring your tots to learn more about these animals and why they may not be so

“creepy” after all.

Feel free to dress in costume!

All programs are free unless otherwise noted.

Meet at the Nature Center if no location is listed.

Although the majority of our programs are free, we always welcome donations to help offset the cost of materials and to further enhance our programming options.

Thank you for joining us and referring us to a friend.