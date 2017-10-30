Vinton has set official “Trick or Treat” hours for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 31st.

MOPS/Moms Next will kick things off at 4:30 p.m. with a Trunk or Treat in the Blessed Hope Church parking lot.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 516 2nd Ave, will also hold Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 31 from 5-7 p.m. It will be held in the alley behind the church.

Parents, don’t forget to stop in at VGH Nursing & Rehab, Vinton Lutheran Home and Windsor Manor, the residents always enjoy seeing the children in costume!