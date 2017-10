Vinton MOPS & MomsNext is excited to announce that the Twice-Loved Toy Shop will be back this year!

This year’s toy shop will take place on Saturday, November 18th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the Vinton Parks Department for the Play Vinton project.

We are happy to accept donations for the toy shop. Donations can be dropped off Friday, November 17th, from 4-6 p.m., at Blessed Hope Church. Blessed Hope is located at 1509 South M Ave, Vinton.