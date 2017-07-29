An event focusing on Conservation in Your Land Lease will be held on Tuesday, August 22 at the Traer Public Library, 531 Second Street in Traer. Dessert and registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the event following at 7:00. This event is being co-sponsored by Tama County Women, Land & Legacy and Benton/Tama Nutrient Reduction Demonstration Project.

Spend the evening with Allamakee SWCD’s Conservation Lease Specialist, Sara Berges. Learn how landowners and operators can create lease addendums which specify conservation practices to be implemented– crop rotations, residue management, nutrient management and more– to address their priorities for a farm.

Please RSVP by August 21 by phoning Mel at 641-484-2702, ext. 305 or by emailing her at melody.bro@ia.nacdnet.net .

This event is free and open to the general public, both women and men.

Tama County Women, Land & Legacy began in 2007, part of a statewide USDA outreach project. This is the group’s 31st local event. Women, Land & Legacy is currently active in nearly thirty Iowa counties and brings together Iowan women interested in agriculture, local food and natural resources to converse, listen and become empowered for involvement on their landscape and in their communities.

The Benton/Tama Nutrient Reduction Demonstration Project is funded by the Iowa Water Quality Initiative and is an effort to educate producers, landowners, and the public about the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, and to assist them with implementing these practices on their fields. The Benton/Tama Project is in Phase II, focusing on implementation. The territory of the project spans three watersheds that flow into the Cedar River: lower Wolf Creek, Rock Creek, and Pratt Creek. These 92,281 acres span across upper Benton and Tama Counties, and into lower Black Hawk County in eastern Iowa.

Persons needing accommodations to participate in this event should contact 641/484-2702, ext. 305, TDD# or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 or melody.bro@ia.nacdnet.net by COB on August 18. USDA is an equal opportunity employer, provider, and lender. USDA and Extension programs are available to all without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, or disability.