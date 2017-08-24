A benefit motorcyle ride and auction to raise money to help Scott Van Wey pay his medical expenses. Van Wey, a motocycle enthusiast, has been recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The event will take place Sept. 16. The ride begins and ends at Celebration Park, where a music, auction and other activities are planned.

Details:

This ride starts at Celebration Park located on W 2nd Street in Vinton across from the Vinton Fire Department. Registration is at 8:00 AM and kickstands are up at 10:00 AM. There will be five stops in this approximate 137 mile ride with door prizes, Keystone, Dysart, Brandon, Quasky, Shellsburg and then returning to the start location. Cost is $20.00/single and $25.00/ couple. At the end of the ride there will be a hog roast with all the fixins’ and beverages (free will donation). But wait there is more! There will be a live auction conducted by the amazing Col. Rick Becker and live entertainment by Van Weylan. This will be a fun filled day along with an evening of entertainment. This event is open to the public. Come help this event and have fun. Please if possible RSVP to m.phippen@q.com

See the event web page HERE.