Veterans to hold Mess Hall Thursday, March 30, 5-7 p.m. Posted by Valerie Close | Mar 24, 2017 | Events & Activities | 0 | The Vinton American Legion, 105 North R Ave, will be having a taco bar for Mess Hall Thursday, March 30 from 5 to 7 PM. Adults $6.00, children under 12 half price. Come on our and support our veterans! Paid Advertorial If you want to print this article at home, simply click the printer button below. In the pop-up window that appears, you can click on an element to remove it from the print version. Share: Rate: