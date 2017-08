The Vinton American Legion, 105 North R Ave, will be having a Fish Fry, Friday August 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. We will be serving Fish Fillet, Baked Potato, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Baked Beans and Cake

Adults: $9.00

Children 5 to 12: $5.00

Children under 5: Free

All you can eat, while supplies last.