By Nancy Geiken
Vinton Area Community Choir Christmas Concert will be presented Sunday, December 3rd at 7 pm at the Presbyterian Church.
More than 50 local musicians will be presenting choral music and bell choir arrangements.
Some of the featured music will include “Joy to the World”, “O Come O Come Emmanuel”, and “Mary, Did You Know”. This is a wonderful opportunity to begin the Advent season with beautiful, traditional music.
There is no charge for the concert, although there will an opportunity for a free-will offering which will be used to help support people in our community.
Please join us December 3rd!