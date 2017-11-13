By Nancy Geiken

Vinton Area Community Choir Christmas Concert will be presented Sunday, December 3rd at 7 pm at the Presbyterian Church.

More than 50 local musicians will be presenting choral music and bell choir arrangements.

Some of the featured music will include “Joy to the World”, “O Come O Come Emmanuel”, and “Mary, Did You Know”. This is a wonderful opportunity to begin the Advent season with beautiful, traditional music.

There is no charge for the concert, although there will an opportunity for a free-will offering which will be used to help support people in our community.

Please join us December 3rd!