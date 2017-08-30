Vinton Community Band to perform in Center Point, Sept 17 Posted by Dean Close | Aug 30, 2017 | Events & Activities | 0 | An old-fashioned band concert will take place at the Center Point Historical Society Depot Museum, 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, performed by the Vinton Community Band. Admission is free. Bring your own lawn chair. Rain or shine. If you want to print this article at home, simply click the printer button below. In the pop-up window that appears, you can click on an element to remove it from the print version. Share: Rate: