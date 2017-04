By Rosie Boisen , Vinton Garden Club president

The Vinton Garden Club will hold their annual Plant and Bake sale on Friday, April 28th from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Our club members will be digging up their own perennials for the public to purchase.

Don’t expect something from the store at this bake sale, we also do our own baking!!!

Come on out and support the Vinton Garden Club!