Vinton-Shellsburg Retirees and Award Winners will be honored at a public reception Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Vinton Skate and Activity Center.
2017 Retirees
Don Lyle – 46 yrs.
Herb McNeill – 42 yrs.
Lynette Voss – 34 yrs.
Kim Isbell – 32 yrs.
Vicki Waggoner – 28 yrs.
Bev Anderson – 29 yrs.
Kathy Flaugh – 24 yrs.
Sheila Mason –24 yrs.
Karen Helms – 21 yrs.
Lisa Boeckmann – 19 yrs.
Cinda Yoars – 17 yrs.
Kris Birker – 16 yrs.
Vinton-Shellsburg Retirees and Award Winners will be honored at a public reception Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Vinton Skate and Activity Center
2017 Award Winners
Teacher of the Year – Jon Temple
Friend of Education – Shawn Van Fossen
Member of the Year – Marsha Furlong