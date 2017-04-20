Vinton-Shellsburg Retirees and Award Winners will be honored at a public reception Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Vinton Skate and Activity Center.

2017 Retirees

Don Lyle – 46 yrs.

Herb McNeill – 42 yrs.

Lynette Voss – 34 yrs.

Kim Isbell – 32 yrs.

Vicki Waggoner – 28 yrs.

Bev Anderson – 29 yrs.

Kathy Flaugh – 24 yrs.

Sheila Mason –24 yrs.

Karen Helms – 21 yrs.

Lisa Boeckmann – 19 yrs.

Cinda Yoars – 17 yrs.

Kris Birker – 16 yrs.

2017 Award Winners

Teacher of the Year – Jon Temple

Friend of Education – Shawn Van Fossen

Member of the Year – Marsha Furlong