for $8.00, Thursday, October 26 from 5 to 7 pm . Each dinner consists of, a 6 oz Tenderloin on a Kaiser Bun with French Fries, Coleslaw and a Dessert. The Vinton American Legion, 105 North R Ave, will be holding a tenderloin dinners.

Bring the family out to support your local veterans!

Due to the Holidays, we will not be having a Tenderloin dinner, in November or December. We will resume the monthly Tenderloin Dinners on January 25. 2018