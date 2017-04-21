VORC is partnering with Lions Club for an Earth Day clean up. We will start at 8:00 a.m. and work until noon (and maybe an afternoon session of 1-5). The group will meet at the Lions Field (Behind Riverside Park) and begin work on the front line of trees, with a goal is to clean up the area and let the original trees and plants thrive

We will be clearing out invasive honeysuckle, garbage and fallen trees.