The choirs of Vinton-Shellsburg Middle & High Schools will present their Choral Extravaganza on Monday, December 4, at 7:00pm at the high school auditorium. There will be African carols which will include student percussionists, a small group of 7th & 8th graders presenting a special piece they’ve been working on during RTI, and some festive holiday favorites, including a medley of carols and a even a candlelit version of “Silent Night”. We hope you can join us as we joyfully sing our way into the holiday season. (Tickets are $5 at the door, activity passes are accepted)
