The annual Vinton-Shellsburg High School Cabaret concert will take place a 7 p.m. this Friday, March 3, in the VSHS auditorium.

The concert will include performances by the Symphonic Band, Treble Choir, Chamber Choir, Concert Choir and Jazz Band, as well as special acts by students Cassie McClain, Casey Funk, Lindsey Miller, Sam & Gabe Schmidt, and Davia Herger.

Cabaret performances include selections from the Broadway musicals Wicked, Pippin, Cabaret, Mamma Mia, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Also performed will be arrangements of popular hits by Enya, Dolly Parton, Toto, and more.