Do you believe in monsters? The Vinton-Shellsburg High School Drama Department does, but they want children of all ages to know that those mythical creatures residing in your closets, under your beds, and hiding in the corner of your rooms are friendly beings, there to serve and protect. And they like to play video games and sing and dance to great songs like Get Your Groove On and Dream King!

Hannah Haisman and Lindsey Miller, who portray Emily and Stephanie, are the first ones to see Murray the Monster (Gabe Schmidt), and his bosses Wanda and Lola (Gracie Horst and Sarah Schminke). Emily’s brother Tom (Sam Schmidt) and his friends Nathan, Chris, and Shelby (Jordan Schoettmer, Casey Funk, and Jeremiah Brown) don’t believe a word of it, so Emily and Stephanie gather their friends Tara, Megan, Brain, Kelly, and Mary (Taylor Berry, Olivia Coder, Rylee Scheel, Cassie Hazen, and Denise Perez) to set a trap and catch the monsters. Along the way they meet the Sandman (Alex Dick), Dream King (David Steele), Toady and Stooge (Cole Neilson and Charley Cooling), and the Dream Weavers (Allissa Hendryx and Jordan Pattee). Mom is played by Brittany Grendler.

This light-hearted children’s theatre production of “There’s a Monster in My Closet” will delight audiences young and old. The dialogue is relatable, the music snappy and fun. Monsters is only one hour long, perfect for preschoolers! Adults are sure to love it, too! The VSHS Drama Department encourages you to support the arts in our community by joining us on Saturday, April 8, at 7 pm or Sunday, April 9, at 2 pm at the high school auditorium. Tickets are $5. Doors open a half hour before the show.