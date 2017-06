Many VU members gathered at Celebration Park on Tuesday for one of the newer VU traditions: The annual member picnic. Burgers, brats and hot dogs, along with a relish tray, and of course, cookies were available. Members gathered in the pavilion for food and catching up, and many walked around Celebration Park, looking at the Cedar River historical display, or walking down the stone stairway to the water.

