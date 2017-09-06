The Wallace Winkie Foundation (WWF) has received a grant award of $500 from Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, in support of a project called Tombstone Trial: The Iowa Connection.

WWF has collaborated with Pella Historical Society and Museums in Pella, Iowa, to develop an original radio play—a re-enactment of the murder trial that followed the Shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881. The two organizations focused on this event because Wyatt Earp and his brothers grew up in Pella, the McLaury Brothers grew up in Belle Plaine, and several other Tombstone residents involved in the trial also had ties to Iowa.

The first performance of the play will be in Pella, October 14 at 7 p.m., at the Cox-Snow Music Auditorium at Central College, and the second performance will be in Belle Plaine, October 21 at 2 p.m., in the Longfellow Auditorium.

The WWF website (parkitvirtualmuseum.com) now features an exhibit about the Iowa residents who became part of the Tombstone legend.