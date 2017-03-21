The members of VORC (Vinton Off-Road Cyclists) invite everyone to come try out a fat bike on the miniature course they plan to set up outside the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School (across the street from the Skate Center, where most of the Benton County Health Fair booths will be set up) on Saturday, April 1. Bikes and helmets will be available so riders can learn what to expect if they try to ride the new trails VORC members and volunteers are creating in the hills near Riverside Park.
The trails include teeter-totters and narrow rails called “skinnies.”
The idea of a VORC riding a bike on a teeter-totter reminded us of a particular children’s author, so we decided to present this unique group in a unique way
Imagine a place
Where you’ll see nothing odder
Than a VORC riding a bike
On a teeter-totter
It may sound like a scene
From a Seussified book
But my friends called the VORCs
Hope you will come take a look
Come look at their trails
Way up in the hills
Past Riverside Park
Where they promise big thrills
Just what is a VORC?
And what are the features
That you may observe on these
Two-wheeled, helmeted creatures?
VORCs can come in all colors and sizes
Both gents and ladies, girls and guys-es
Among them are workers of various ages
Entrepreneurs, sales-folk, poets and sages
The VORCS are creative-ish
Their ideas never stale
They are never contented
With a boring, plain trail
They meet once in a while
To put their helmets together
And through idea osmosis
Find a new way to share
Exciting new ways
That a fat bike can thrill ya
Although you may think
At the time it may kill ya
“Exciting and terrifying”
Is the mantra they shout
Tho’ it seems “death-defying”
To a rider with doubt
With this unique inspiration
The VORCS scheme and plan
To build stuff that can challenge
Any bike-pedaling fan
It’s been nigh 50 years
Since Evel Knievel
Taught the whole world
That riding on two wheels
Means more than riding
With both wheels on the dirt
And learning with danger
How to more safely flirt
It’s a different bike
This one man-powered version
Tho’ on She-VORCs, you know,
I cast no dispersion
Tho’ they won’t jump o’er busses
Or a casino’s big fountain
VORCs know what the fuss is
About biking on mountains
Or at least on the ridges
Along the Great Cedar
Riding among the trees
As a great uphill speeder
A VORC on a fat bike
Zooming over a “skinny”
Riding like Man ‘o War
But with nary a whinny –
It looks hard, you may surmise
And you know, I’d agree
But the VORC just replies:
“It looks easy to me”
The VORCS have a question
First posed by that Sam
You know the one:
The Great Sam-I-Am
“Would you, could you?
On two wheels?
Would you, could you?
Like, for reals?”
“Would you teeter over here
Or ride that skinny over there?
Do you like to ride on air
On a bike, without a care?”
The VORCs have some counsel
For the riders of bike
Those whose first response is:
“VORC, go take a hike”
Like that Cat in the hat
The VORC in the helmet
Knows just where’s its at
And how you can o’erwhelm it
And the VORCS invite you all in this way:
Though the sun may not shine
You can still come to play –
Both boys and girls
Of young and old ages
And if that hill seems too bigly
To take that first ride
The VORCS offer this deal:
They will help be your guide
Show up, then, in April
On the First Day (No foolin’)
And the VORCS will give you
A free moment of schoolin’
On what is a fat bike
And how you can ride it
And if you bring fear
They’ll teach you how to hide it
Be your name Coulter or Birker or Schwan
Staab-Hesson-Phippen or Jacobs-Erick-son
Your fat bike is waiting
For you to get on