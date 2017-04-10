BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

April 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.; Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:03A.M. Barbara Greenlee Set land use hearing date for Terry & Nadene Reece SE ¼ of NE ¼ Sec. 1, T85N, R9W

3. 9:05 A.M. Mike Mollenhaur–Shive-Hattery Re: discussing CVR roof plans

4. 9:30 A.M. Appoint member to Magistrate Commission

5. Appoint alternate member to Historic Preservation Committee

6. Approve Class B Liquor License for Bloomsbury Farm

7. Approve Recorder’s Quarterly Report

8. Approve Sheriff’s Quarterly Report

9. Approve General Assistance Quarterly Report

10. Approve/sign professional services agreement with Shive-Hattery for DHS building structural Review

11. Review IT Policy

12. Approve minutes

13. Approve claims

14. Approve Resolution for Joint Agency Agreement for WMA

15. Sign amended contract with the University of Iowa Flood Center for Resiliency Grant

16. 9:45 A.M. Engineer Re:

• Accept bids for two (2) new tandem axle dump trucks

• Purchase 2014 Gradall XL4100 truck mounted hydraulic excavator

• Approve IDOT FY18-22 Secondary Road Construction Program

• Approve IDOT FY18 Secondary Road Budget

17. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

18. New Business/Public Interest Comments

19. Adjourn