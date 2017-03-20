BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Brandon and Jennica Jordan part of NW ¼ NE ¼ Sec 27-85-9 3. 9:30 am.
3. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Ross Hanson part of SE ¼ NE ¼ Sec 35-85-10
4. 9:45 a.m. Ben Turnis Re: Discuss/Approve phone system update
5. Discuss Old DHS Building
6. Approve minutes
7. Approve claims
8. Renewal with ISAC’s insurance plan for FY18 with Wellmark
9. 10:00 a.m. Kelly Geater Re: Discussion/Action on Wellness incentive for FY 18/19
10. 10:15 a.m. Engineer Re: Approve vacation carryover for Penny Applegarth • Accept service truck bids
11. Cyber and Technology Liability Renewal Application
12. Discussion/Action on department heads and elected officials reporting to Supervisors
13. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
14. New Business/Public Interest Comments
15. Adjourn