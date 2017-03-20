BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Brandon and Jennica Jordan part of NW ¼ NE ¼ Sec 27-85-9 3. 9:30 am.

3. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Ross Hanson part of SE ¼ NE ¼ Sec 35-85-10

4. 9:45 a.m. Ben Turnis Re: Discuss/Approve phone system update

5. Discuss Old DHS Building

6. Approve minutes

7. Approve claims

8. Renewal with ISAC’s insurance plan for FY18 with Wellmark

9. 10:00 a.m. Kelly Geater Re: Discussion/Action on Wellness incentive for FY 18/19

10. 10:15 a.m. Engineer Re: Approve vacation carryover for Penny Applegarth • Accept service truck bids

11. Cyber and Technology Liability Renewal Application

12. Discussion/Action on department heads and elected officials reporting to Supervisors

13. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

14. New Business/Public Interest Comments

15. Adjourn