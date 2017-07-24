BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
July 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:05 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for John and Ronda Welper part of SE ¼ SW ¼
Sec 32-86-10
3. 9:10 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve farm exemption application for Joshua Hennings in SW ¼
10-83-12
4. Approve minutes
5. Approve claims
6. 9:15 a.m. Approve use of lawn for Vinton Unlimited
7. Acknowledge resignation of Alberta Reifenstahl to the Benton Co. Historical Preservations
Commission
8. 9:30 a.m. Discuss Early Retirement Resolution
9. Authorize Chair to sign Quit claim Deed(s)
10. 10:00 a.m. Dana Burmeister employee evaluation
11. 10:45 a.m. Engineer Re: Accept bids for HMA resurfacing project FM-C006(111)–55-06 (65th
Street/Homer Center)
12. Approve Law enforcement contracts
13. Discuss/Approve annexation in Blairstown
14. Approve Homestead/Military and Disabled Veterans Homestead Credits for 2017 Assessment Year
15. 11:00 a.m. Engineer: Myron Parizek employee evaluation
16. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
17. New Business/Public Interest Comments
18. Adjourn
