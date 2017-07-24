BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

July 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:05 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for John and Ronda Welper part of SE ¼ SW ¼

Sec 32-86-10

3. 9:10 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve farm exemption application for Joshua Hennings in SW ¼

10-83-12

4. Approve minutes

5. Approve claims

6. 9:15 a.m. Approve use of lawn for Vinton Unlimited

7. Acknowledge resignation of Alberta Reifenstahl to the Benton Co. Historical Preservations

Commission

8. 9:30 a.m. Discuss Early Retirement Resolution

9. Authorize Chair to sign Quit claim Deed(s)

10. 10:00 a.m. Dana Burmeister employee evaluation

11. 10:45 a.m. Engineer Re: Accept bids for HMA resurfacing project FM-C006(111)–55-06 (65th

Street/Homer Center)

12. Approve Law enforcement contracts

13. Discuss/Approve annexation in Blairstown

14. Approve Homestead/Military and Disabled Veterans Homestead Credits for 2017 Assessment Year

15. 11:00 a.m. Engineer: Myron Parizek employee evaluation

16. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

17. New Business/Public Interest Comments

18. Adjourn