October 17, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in special session at 8:00 a.m. at the Cedar Valley Ranch. They viewed the new roof along with members of the CVR Board and discussed the FY Audit. Supervisors Wiley and Bierschenk were present. Primmer was absent. The meeting was moved back into the courthouse for regular session and was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: Approve the minutes from Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Motion carried.

The time of 9:15 a.m. having arrived, and this being the time and date for a land use hearing for Dave and Mary Coots in Parcel A, in part of government lot 4 of 31-86-10. Duane and Carol Flickinger, land owners were present. Marc Greenlee presented the technical information with the Benton County Agricultural Land Use Preservation Ordinance. Coots would like to build a new home and change the use of 2.63 Acres. Average CSR is 42 and this ground is currently not in production. This sight will need a new well and septic. They will get an access easement from adjoining property owners, the Engledow’s. The existing driveway met all requirements and is within close proximity to a hard surfaced road.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve land use change for Dave and Mary Coots in Parcel A, in part of government lot 4 in 31-86-10. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Resolution #17-70, changing employee status in Sheriff’s office. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-70

CHANGING EMPLOYMENT STATUS OF ZACHARY MANN FROM PART-TIME EMPLOYEE TO FULL-TIME EMPLOYEE

WHEREAS, the Benton County Sheriff’s office has a need for a full-time communication specialist; and

WHEREAS, Zachary Mann has been employed by Benton County as part-time since January 31, 2017, and

WHEREAS, the Sheriff recommended that Mann have his employment status be changed from part-time to full-time and also waive his probation period,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Zachary Mann be changed to full-time communication specialist in the Sheriff’s office, effective October 17, 2017 at $15.99 an hour and waive his probation period.

Dated this 17TH of October, 2017.

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

Rick Primmer

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Carol Zander and various members of the SF504 workshop group met with the Board to present some of the mental health and disability projects and plans they have presented to the Regional Board. Senate File 504 (SF504) is an act relating to mental health and disabilities, including the funding of mental health and disability services by modifying the mental health and disability services property tax levy. They asked that they have some decisions made regarding how Benton County plans to lower the fund balance by December at the latest so they can present it at the January meeting.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Treasurer’s Quarterly Investment Report ending September 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Marlyn Jorgensen and Kate Robinson with BDG, met with the board to discuss an upcoming 3.4 million dollar project with Frontier Co-op. They want to keep them informed as things progress, and they will eventually need a letter of support from the Supervisors. This will be in addition to the original resolution and agreement adopted in 2015. They are also in the process of helping do market research for a Brothers Market grocery store in Atkins.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve and authorize chairman to sign contract and contractor’s bond with Peterson Contractors, Inc. for Longitudinal Subdrains on D65: Project No. LFM-(D65)—7X-06. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

Hayley Rippel, Benton County